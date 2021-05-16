STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru restaurants now provide food to hospitalised COVID patients

When this went on for a few days the hospital staffers started having doubts. On inquiring, they found that a patient was ordering food.

food, nutrition

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: "I was admitted to St John's Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. The first day when I was given food, I realised that it was not the regular hospital food as it tasted different. I found that it was from a popular restaurant chain, which was also delivering to patients. So I decided to order from them to the hospital," said Santosh (name changed).

When this went on for a few days the hospital staffers started having doubts. On inquiring, they found that a patient was ordering food. "When questioned, he said that the quantity prescribed by the dietitian was insufficient so he ordered an additional plate from the same restaurant so that no one has any doubts," said the hospital management.

Many such instances are being reported since restaurants have taken up catering contracts with hospitals. Many hospitals which have no canteen and those that have one but are unable to take the load, have also joined hands with restaurants.  

"A person is admitted to the hospital for around 5-7 days, so why not ensure that he/she gets healthy and delicious food. It is also a win-win situation for restaurants. As many have no business due to the lockdown, they can get some income," said Veerendra Kamat, Secretary, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association. 

Around 20- 25 restaurants have tied-up with hospitals to supply food. Many restaurants have also started supplying food to those in home isolation free of cost. "Last year, during the lockdown, we had fed many migrant labourers. This year, my daughters said we should instead help those in home isolation," said R Ravindran, president, hotel association. 

"This is because in most cases, people stay alone or the entire family is positive and cannot cook. The BU number is verified after which the food is delivered fir free. The patient has to only bear the food delivery app’s service charges," he added.

Some other restaurants, to make ends meet, have started supplying food to patients in COVIDd care centres and even to medical staffers at a minimal cost. 

