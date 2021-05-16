Extend COVID lockdown, break the chain: Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to Bengalureans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said there is a drop in COVID-19 cases, so the lockdown has benefited the people and should be extended. He asserted that there is a responsibility before the government, and it should not fail at this moment.

Gowda said it is important to save lives, and though it is a difficult decision, the lockdown should be extended to control the spread of the virus. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of a COVID Care Centre at Kempegowda Community Hall in Nandini Layout. The CCC has 46 oxygenated beds.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that cases in Bengaluru were falling due to the lockdown, and generally, cases start dropping 8-10 days after curbs are imposed. If people continue to stay home, the chain can be effectively broken, he said.

Gupta also admitted that cases were reducing because only targeted testing was being done. However, the positivity rate is not seeing a dip because those tested show symptoms or are patient contacts.

Testing has slipped because earlier, random tests were done at bus stands, railway stations and marketplaces, which is not being done now due to the lockdown. In the coming days, area-wise aggressive testing will be taken up, he added.

Later in the day, 100 oxygenated beds were inaugurated at Haj Bhavan. Three mobile vans are also doing the rounds to provide oxygen to patients in critical need. On vaccination, Gowda said when the drive had started, only 40-42 per cent of those aged above 45 years came forward for testing.

Gradually, when cases started rising and the age bracket was expanded, there was a rush.Looking at the crowd, the State and Central governments are now rethinking a policy change in the vaccination programme, and priority will be given to those aged above 45.

The government has set a target to increase 100 oxygen beds and to mitigate oxygen shortage, all CCCs are being equipped with oxygen cylinders and concentrators.