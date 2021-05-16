Stray dogs maul elderly woman to death in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a tragic incident, an elderly woman was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Dwaraka Nagar in RR Nagar on Friday night. The dogs were apparently chasing another passerby for over half-a-km, before they across the woman and pounced on her instead, police said.

The police have filed a case against BBMP for not taking adequate steps during the lockdown to keep the stray canine population in check.Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

A police officer said the woman, aged about 70 years, was walking alone at around 11.30 pm, when she was attacked by the dogs. She was not carrying anything in her hands. Police also suspect that she had no one to look after her.

Police found CCTV footage showing the dogs chasing another person in the same locality around 10 pm, but residents managed to rescue him. The dogs, while running away, fell upon the elderly woman walking alone and mauled her to death.

She was found with severe injuries and had died on the spot. The residents initially suspected it as murder, and alerted police, who understood it be an attack by stray dogs.