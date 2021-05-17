STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite demand, just handful of beds booked via portal in Bengaluru

As hospitals cite emergencies to deny requests, officials want O2 beds to be set up outside premises

Published: 17th May 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi launched the first free OxyBus in Bengaluru on Sunday, to address the severe shortage

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Only five ICU beds were booked directly for patients through the COVID+ Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS) portal last week. “The average beds blocked has been 1.19,” showed the portal last week. This is despite the demand for beds, especially the ones with oxygen, being very high.

Three beds were booked directly on May 8, and 12 on May 7. Only 20 high-dependency units (HDU) beds and three ICU with ventilator beds were booked on May 9. Also, the portal shows that no ICU and oxygen beds are available. Due to rising demand, the government has set a two-day deadline for the BBMP to create 5,000 beds in the city, of which, at least 30 per cent should have an oxygen line.  

From May 7-10, in four days, 3,349 beds have been booked through the portal. Of this 2,222 are general, 1,043 are HDU, 53 ICU and 31 ICU with ventilators. An official handling the bed allocation system said that many are waiting because most of the beds have been filled up under step up cases where patients in general beds or other beds were moved to these as they became critical. 

The official also doubted that there could be cases where some with influence or by paying a high price, had moved to ICU or HDC beds. So, to avoid any doubts, the hospitals are being asked to share reports of step-up facilities also.

This doubt has emerged now as most of the time, when the portal opens and cases are referred, hospitals decline stating there is an in-house emergency. “An emergency situation would arise in 5-10% cases and not for 40-50% cases. But hospitals are now citing in-house emergencies most of the times and the officials deployed are not updating the portal or the head office on real-time basis. This is why oxygen beds outside hospitals has to be set up,” the official noted. The help desk nodal officers have been instructed to do independent reality checks also and give information.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru coronavirus covid
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp