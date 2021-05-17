Months after woman tests positive, gang attacks family in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 20-year-old nursing student and her father were allegedly assaulted when they questioned their neighbours, who were chiding them as one of the family members had tested positive for Covid-19.

The alleged incident took place in Lakshmipuram in Indiranagar on Friday evening. Priyadarshini, a nursing student, in her complaint stated that her mother had tested positive for Covid-19 in September last year. Since then, three of her neighbours identified as Ram, Prabhu, and Arjun were allegedly chiding the family members saying they were “spreading coronavirus” in the area.

“On Friday, at around 5 pm, they were hurling filthy abuses looking at our house. When my father objected, they picked up a fight with him and assaulted him. They tried to attack him with a knife and I tried to stop them. But Ram injured my hand with the knife. The trio escaped after threatening us of dire consequences,” she stated in the complaint.The Indiranagar police have registered a case and are further investigating.