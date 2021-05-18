STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

179 black fungus cases, 14 deaths in 8 Bengaluru hospitals

Mucormycosis is an opportunistic fungal infection occurring in Covid-19 patients whose immunity levels are heavily compromised due to the viral disease.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Hospital, Black Fungus disease

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna H P, EPS)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight private and government hospitals in Bengaluru alone have recorded 179 cases of Mucormycosis, or Black Fungus disease, among Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 patients, data collected by The New Indian Express has revealed. Of the 179, this dreaded condition has caused 54 of Covid and post-Covid patients to suffer vision loss, while there have been 14 deaths. Mucormycosis is an opportunistic fungal infection occurring in Covid-19 patients whose immunity levels are heavily compromised due to the viral disease.

Taking advantage of this, the Mucorlean fungus - which is commonly the early coloniser resulting in black fungal growth in decaying organic matter - attacks the sinus before making its way below the eye socket and the internal lining of the skull. Dr Gaurav Medikeri, programme director of Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital, reported 60 patients, four of whom with problems of the eye, but there were no deaths. At Apollo Hospitals, 25 cases have been reported, including one patient with total vision loss and three with partial vision loss.

Dr Satish Nair, ENT, Apollo Hospitals, said, initially the symptoms start with blocked nose, loss of sensation in the teeth, cheek and watery nose. Then it spreads to the eyes, and causes swelling, redness, double vision and even loss of vision.

“In the initial stages, with treatment, the patient does well. But once there is vision loss, we do not get good results. And when there is involvement of the brain, which is the third stage, the prognosis is poor, leading to death.

Here, symptoms include sinus, loss of sensorium, fits, high fever, difficulty in breathing, depending on which part of the brain is affected, weakness, stroke, hemorrhage, etc,” Dr Nair explained. At Minto Eye Hospital, Director Dr Sujatha Rathod said 32 cases have been reported, including 20 who came to their OPD. Fifteen of them were referred to Bowring Hospital, and five admitted in the Covid-19 ward. Totally, 11 patients in the Covid-19 ward had black fungus and all of them suffered vision loss in one or both eyes. Four died while two others were discharged.

Doc rues shortage of black fungus antidote

Dr Honey Ashok, head of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery at Sakra World Hospital said they have seen 11 patients, three of whom had vision loss and one death. “Treatment of black fungus mainly depends on anti-fungal injection called Amphotericin B and also surgical removal of the dead tissues, bone and fungal debris. We have an acute shortage of this life-saving medication,” he said. Dr Girish Anand, Consultant, ENT Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, said they have come across seven black fungus cases, three of whom suffered vision loss, but there were no deaths.

Narayana Nethralaya saw 24 cases, with 20 of them having vision loss in one eye. Narayana Health City reported 18 patients since April, 5 of whom had vision loss and six deaths. Dr Ravi Kumar, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, reported two cases who recovered with anti-fungal medication, without vision loss or death.There were no cases reported in four other government hospitals - KC General Hospital, CV Raman Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus bengaluru COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp