STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Good antibodies in those who took second Covishield dose after 4 weeks: Study

There are studies with growing evidence to prove that a 12-week gap can also give a larger antibody response than when vaccine doses are taken at four weeks’ interval.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study conducted by the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Reseach in Bengaluru, on 140 healthcare workers who had been vaccinated with both doses of Covishield, has shown a good amount of antibodies developing in about 78% of the recipients. “We did a study in March second week, exactly after four weeks of the health care workers receiving both shots of the vaccine. Most of our employees showed a good amount of antibodies generated in them,” Dr Manjunath C N, Director of the institute, who led the study, said.

“We know that Covishield is given in two doses — the first initiates an immune response and the second ‘booster shot’ strengthens it. The participants chosen for the study took their first jab in January and the second dose in the last week of February. Health care workers’ comorbidities were also taken into cons iderat ion. A month after their second dose, the antibody test was done on these participants,” he explained. “We noticed that the antibodies they had developed after a four-week gap had prevented them from even getting reinfected,” he said.

Although the gap of four weeks between two doses was as per the initially announced regimen by the Centre, he said it is absolutely scientific and there is evidence to extend the gap to 12 weeks when antibody generation will be even higher.

There are studies with growing evidence to prove that a 12-week gap can also give a larger antibody response than when vaccine doses are taken at four weeks’ interval. A study to compare this will soon be carried out in the hospital. “We intend to do another study soon to check if the antibody levels, when compared to the earlier study, is high or low after a gap of eight weeks in some of the frontline workers who have taken the jab later in February or March,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covishield
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp