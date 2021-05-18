STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Major Remdesivir racket busted in Bengaluru, one vial priced at Rs 50,000 

The racket was unearthed by the Railway officials and the RPF personnel suspecting shortages in the Divisional Railway Hospital.

Published: 18th May 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Three male employees attached to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Bengaluru and an ambulance driver have been arrested. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major Remdesivir racket in the Divisional Railway Hospital, the staff stole over 70 vials of the lifesaving drugs and sold them in black.

Three male employees attached to the hospital in Bengaluru and an ambulance driver have been arrested.

The racket was unearthed by the Railway administration this weekend when they decided to carry out a preventive exercise along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) suspecting shortages in the hospital.

A top railway official said, “RPF personnel were roped in to conduct a decoy operation wherein potential buyers were sent in front of the hospital to scout for Remdesivir. On Saturday (May 16), the hospital ambulance driver, hired on contract basis, offered to sell two vials, each having 100 mg of the medicine, by pricing them at Rs 50,000 each, to one of the buyers. His accomplice, a ward boy, offered to provide another three vials. They were caught redhanded.”

On probing them further, they revealed the involvement of another attender and a male nurse in the racket. They had been doing this since April. “We suspect them to have taken over 70 vials,” another official said. The packaging on the medicine reveals that they all belonged to consignments ordered only for the hospital.

ALSO READ | Less than 2 per cent population affected by COVID-19 in India, 98 per cent still vulnerable: Govt

By withholding medicines intended for the patient and selling it off, these individuals have endangered lives of railway employees and their families, the official added.

The medicine is given free of cost in railway hospital but is presently charged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,800 per 100 gm vial in private hospitals depending on the brand.

Giving details about the course, Dr Venkateshaiah, Medical Superintendent of the KC General Hospital, “A course of six vials of Remdesivir is generally prescribed for a Covid patieent in a serious condition and it needs to be administered as two doses on the first day and one each on consecutive four days.”

Cases have been booked by the RPF against the four under Section (3) of the Railway Protection Force Act which deals with unlawful possession of any railway property stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir racket Remdesivir black market RPF Divisional Railway Hospital bengaluru
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp