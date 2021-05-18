STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make room for change

Jazz up your home and home office. Dot the house with planters, set up a mini dining area in your balcony, try DIY projects, and more...

Published: 18th May 2021 06:55 AM

Cushions and throws can add a look of warmth | Pic courtesy: Chumbak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life  as everyone knows it is now confined to the indoors. But, a little change here, another one there, and life within four walls could a little brighter – and lighter on the heart. Just ask Esha Stanley, whose home office space now houses some planters for a feeling of freshness and tranquillity - much needed in these times. It’s with conviction that Stanley says, “It adds a soothing touch.” The co-founder of interior designing firm Concepto Studio has more tips.

Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy,
co-founder, The Yellow Dwelling

“You can even take old glass bottles and jazz them up with rope or paint over them. Put into it a money plant – which doesn’t even need much sunlight – and place the bottles on your work desk. Since many of us face plain walls while working from home, this is a nice way to bring in some colour and calm,” she says.

You can get creative and group together bottles in different shapes and sizes, fill them with some greens and place them in different nooks and corners of the house like your living room or on a centre table. Interior and furniture designer Aiman Nishaat Shaikh suggests personalising the place. “Put up happy memories from older times or cute travel souvenirs.

You can also add a small clock or other quirky props that bring out your personality,” she says. While the bulk of time is spent in the home office nowadays, sprucing up other sections of the house can also help. A rug with floor cushions can add some warmth to a living room and make it more inviting, suggests Shubhra Chadda, co-founder and design head at Chumbak.

A gallery wall dedicated to photographs, art work or knickknacks that align with different family members’ interests can also make a difference to a shared space. “This, in fact, is a good time to invest in unexplored spaces in your home,” she says. A good place to start? Set up a mini dining area in your balcony for a change of scenery during meal time. Place some planters (both hanging and regular ones), string lights and a table and chairs.

“If there’s no place for chairs, you could place a jute rug and some throw pillows,” adds Chadda. There’s no doubt that choosing to buy new décor pieces or home furnishings is an act of privilege but you can still do your bit. Sounak Sen Barat, co-founder and creative director of House of Three, suggests digging into the background of the companies you buy from.

“Find out more about their narrative, their team size and ethics. It might be better to invest in small companies or ventures that pass on all proceeds to artisans,” says Barat, as he emphasises on need for a “collective consciousness”. “Consider handloom furnishings, decor from local craftsmen, upcycled decor or if you’re looking for artwork, support young and upcoming artists by buying their art instead,” he says.

