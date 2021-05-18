STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twitterati asks PM Modi to cancel Class 12 exams

Twitterati have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media to cancel the CBSE Class 12 offline examinations due to the Covid-19 situation.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:07 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twitterati have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media to cancel the CBSE Class 12 offline examinations due to the Covid-19 situation. They have been requesting alternatives such as having entrance examinations for colleges. #Modiji_cancel12thboards was among the top trends on the micro-blogging site on Monday. This comes after the board decided to cancel the Class 10 exams. The board announced that the schedule for Class 12 exams would be announced on June 1.

Various memes were making the rounds on the platform around the issue. Students told TNIE about the stress they were under as the board’s decision had been postponed till June 1. Prof Dineshkumar Gupta, a math teacher said, “A million students are demanding that the board exams be cancelled. Students are now frustrated as they have been in the same class for more than a year.”

India Wide Parents Association president and child rights activist, Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, asked the government to take a decision immediately. “Students are under a lot of stress. The second wave is very dangerous.

We need to prepare for the third wave and avoid offline exams.” Educationist Niranjanaradhya V P said that for other professional courses there were entrance exams. “The Ministry of Education should listen to some of the student’s reasons for such a request. If their appeal is genuine, the government should consider it. We all are passing through difficult times,” he said.

