Congress to take BJP to court over toolkit ‘forgery’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairman of All India Congress Committee’s research department Prof Rajeev Gowda on Tuesday called the BJP’s attempt to accuse the Congress of preparing a toolkit to exploit the Covid p and emic “ forgery ” and “cooked up”. Prof Gowda told The New Indian Express that legal action will be initiated against BJP leaders, including National President JP Nadda, for forgery and misusing the Congress symbol to create fake documents.

“In an attempt to divert people’s attention from its extraordinary failure and mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP is trying to cook up a fake toolkit document. Anyone reading that will laugh at them. It is a very cleverly crafted document made to look authentic, but it is forgery. We will file an FIR against Sambit Patra , who shared the fake documents first, and JP Nadda as chief of the party. We will seethemin court,” Gowda said.

He was reacting to allegations from BJP leaders who claimed to have exposed the Congress’ intent to exploit the pandemic situation to defame the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leaders, including Union ministers, national office-bearers, MPs and MLAs shared documents purportedly belonging to the AI CC research team, listing out ways to target the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the pandemic management on their social media pages, and claimed it was a toolkit used to defame the country.