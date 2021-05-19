Help us set up hospitals, Savadi tells Rajnath

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Close on the heels of initiatives taken by DRDO to set up exclusive Covid hospitals in Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Ahmedabad, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting him to helpestablish similar Covid hospitals in Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka. In his letter to Singh, Savadi said hospitals in Karnataka were under tremendous pressure and burdened with a high number of Covid cases.

“I would like to humbly request you to consider setting up similar Covid Care Centres in Karnataka with the help of the Ministry of Defence/DRDO,’” he added. He said the Defence authorities have a large land bank in both Bengaluru and Belagavi, which would make it easier for them to set up Covid Care Centres.

Setting up of Covid centres in Bengaluru and Belagavi will not only help patients in the region but further ease pressure on existing hospitals and medical professionals in the state, he said.