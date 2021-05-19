STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Spirit of the animal

The first two were launched two months ago and the rest were out in April.

Published: 19th May 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did you know that leopard tails are longer than any other big cat’s? Or that tiger stripes are unique in nature, which help in identification? You can learn more such facts through a series of postcards. Citybased firm FlippAR’s newest project involved an order for a set of five postcards from the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), featuring a map of the Park, the Southern Birdwing butterfly, leopards, tigers and sloth bears.

The first two were launched two months ago and the rest were out in April. “The idea was to use these as an educational tool to create more awareness about these animals,” says Vivek Mahaveer Jain, founder of FlippAR, a Bengaluru-based company that develops augmented reality (AR) applications. The firm has in the past produced similar AR-enabled postcards on landmarks in the city. To unlock these features, one has to scan the postcard with the FlippAR app. This time, the postcards feature 3D figures of the animals, along with information in English and Kannada.

“People can get an idea of some characteristics of the animal, how the park came to acquire them, who looks after them and so on,” says Jain. Work on the project began four months ago, with all artwork created in-house at FlippAR. The team interacted closely with BBP officials to ensure all information and pictorial representation of the animals was accurate.

“If you look at the leopard postcard, it shows the animal perched on a branch, against the backdrop of high-rise buildings. The team at BBP paid great attention to detail. Even something minor like how the leopard sat was looked into to ensure we got the specifics right,” explains Jain. Each creature featured on these postcards was chosen for a reason. The Southern Birdwing butterfly is the official state butterfly, whereas tigers were chosen because according to the 2018 census, Karnataka takes second position in the number of tigers in the wild at 524.

The leopard and sloth bear were chosen due to the man-animal conflict that often involves them. “There have been many instances where these animals have come across human establishments. So we wanted to highlight some dos and don’ts in case one were to encounter a leopard or a sloth bear. It might help ensure safety for both humans and the animal,” says Jain. The postcards are not for sale and are available to visitors at the park. Since BBP is currently closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, people can check out the works on FlippAR’s Instagram feed (@flipparworld).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp