Covid vaccine supply hit, admits BBMP chief

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said vaccination supply had been hit in some parts of the city. At an interactive session with members of Bengaluru Apartments Federation, Gupta said the vaccination drive is going on, but with supply being erratic, it will take time to meet demand. As and when supply resumes, the public will be informed, he added.

Priority will be given to those in the 45+ age group for the first dose, and not for those waiting for the second dose of Covaxin and Covishield, as the dose interval has been increased to 12 months. Residents pointed to the issue of vaccination and testing being done at the same PHC, and expressed their apprehension of the spread of the virus. Gupta clarified that the vaccination drive is kept out of PHCs and hospitals, and is carried out in schools, parks, colleges and playgrounds.