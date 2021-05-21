STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Housing project for urban poor on track

Cabinet approved project in September 2017, Housing Minister V Somanna sets 2022 deadline

Published: 21st May 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While several projects of the State Government have come to a grinding halt due to Covid-19, its ambitious project to build one lakh houses for Bengaluru’s poor is on track. The government aims to complete the project by 2022 — the deadline set by Housing Minister V Somanna. In September 2017, the State Cabinet had approved construction of one lakh houses for the economically weaker sections, on government land cleared of encroachment.

In 2018, the State Government called for tenders to construct the groundplus- three-floor structures on 1,500 acres of land. Acquiring the required land proved to be a Herculean task for the authorities due to a land crunch in the city. The project, however, has now gained momentum. According to a senior official of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, most of the encroachments have been cleared and construction of 46,499 houses under Phase I has commenced at 46 locations in the city.

The State Government has so far identified 48,615 beneficiaries. While 200 houses are being constructed at a few sites, more than 10,000 are being built on larger sites. All the houses are high-rise buildings starting from groundplus- three floors. Tender process is on for the remaining houses. The official said that the workforce varies between 300 and 2,000 on each site, depending on the size of the project. “We are facing several hurdles like delay in getting construction material, workers getting Covid etc.

We are testing them every fortnight and also when they show Covid symptoms. We isolate them if they show symptoms. To expedite the project, workers are working in 2-3 shifts. When there are more people in isolation, we reduce the shifts,” the official added. Of the 46,499 houses being built, 8,000 are 2 BHK and the remaining are 1 BHK units. While the 2 BHK houses will be auctioned, the cost of one 1 BHK house is Rs 10.6 lakh and for SCs/STs beneficiaries, Rs 3.7 lakh will be given by the government (Union and State governments) and for General category, Rs 2.8 lakh will be provided. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had recently met bankers and told them to provideloanstoall the beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
urban poor Housing project
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp