Namma Metro's Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line launch postponed

In light of the pandemic and the resultant labour shortage, the launch of the second line of Metro Phase-II between Mysuru Road and Kengeri has been postponed by a month to July.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:29 AM

Bengaluru Metro Managing Director Rakesh Singh takes the metro to inspect the Mysuru Road-Kengeri Line on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of the pandemic and the resultant labour shortage, the launch of the second line of Metro Phase-II between Mysuru Road and Kengeri has been postponed by a month to July. This marks a series of postponements for the Line, originally set for Rajyotsava Day last year with July 20 being the latest deadline. After inspecting the Kengeri station on this line on Thursday morning,

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Rakesh Singh told TNIE, “The lockdown in the city as well as the shortage of labour by 40% during the last two months has caused some delay. We are planning to open the line by July provided the severity of the pandemic wanes.”

From a workforce of 8,000, BMRCL had only around 3,500 workers carrying out various tasks, the MD said. “It is not just because of workers down with Covid, many are unwilling to risk themselves by reporting for work in this time,” he added. Earlier, the MD told reporters that the line works had been completed and trial runs too were over.

“Almost 90 to 95 per cent of the work has been completed in five stations, while 75% work has been completed in one station. Anywhere between June 15 and 20, all works will be completed. We will then apply to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety,” he said. Referring to the Covid Care Centre opened by BMRCL recently, Singh said that 80 people have so far been admitted in this 100-bed hospital. “Of them 18 have been discharged. The Centre is open to employees working on the Suburban Rail project too,” he said.

