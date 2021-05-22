STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gujarat person steals Bengaluru woman’s second Covid vaccine dose!

An elderly woman, a cancer patient and a resident of Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru, was robbed of her second dose of Covid vaccine as someone in Gujarat has taken the shot which was assigned to her.

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, syringe, covid, vaccine

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An elderly woman, a cancer patient and a resident of Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru, was robbed of her second dose of Covid vaccine as someone in Gujarat has taken the shot which was assigned to her. With the help of a friend, she tweeted and tagged Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union health ministry with pictures attached to explain her situation.

Prema Jayaram (75), a former employee of Hindustan Machines Tools Ltd and a resident of Maruthi Nagar Layout in Vidyaranyapura, took her first dose at Neha Prakash Hospital on March 16, 2021. She was told to book for the second dose after six weeks.“I booked the second dose at Rajalakshmi Hospital close to my house. I even got a message that my appointment has been confirmed for April 30, 2021,” Prema explained to TNIE.

However, due to shortage, the hospital on April 30 informed her that she will have to wait for some more time. “I kept following up with the hospital. One day, I got a call from someone claiming to be from the hospital and sought my Aadhaar number and name. I gave the details as I was beyond the deadline for the next dose,” she said.

The person who called for details, said he is collecting the details. When the vaccines were made available recently, she went to the hospital to take the jab. She was shocked to know that her Aadhaar number was blocked and the CoWin app stated she had already taken the second dose.

She complained to the hospital staff, but they said they hadn’t caller her. She approached her friend, who started collecting details as to who took the shot assigned to Prema and found out that it had been taken by someone in Gujarat.“How is this possible? I am now frantically trying to contact the health department. I have emailed and also tweeted about this,” she said. Prema has received no communication so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarati COVID vaccine Bengaluru woman COVID 19
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp