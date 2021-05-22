STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Making a statement

Adline Castelino, the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant, returned home in style, sporting a purple brocade pantsuit designed by a city-based label

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Adline Castelino

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saving  the Indian tricolour high and with pride, Adline Castelino, the third runner-up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, returned to India on May 19, wearing a stunning outfit designed right here in Bengaluru.

Even if the crown was not to be - it went to Miss Mexico - Castelino came very close to it, winning the title Miss Diva Universe at the pageant in Florida, the United States, on Sunday. For the homecoming, which was low-key due to the Covid situation in India, the 22-year-old model donned a shimmery jacquard pantsuit designed by city-based label House of Three.

The double-breasted blazer has a purple silk lapel with intricate embroidery on it. City-based designer Sounak Sen Barat, the man behind the outfit, says he could not have been prouder of the way it looked on her. He says the eggplant silk lapel has been embroidered with Kashmiri ektaar threadwork and beads, aptly representing the Indian soul with a global appeal, which Castelino accurately brought to the international stage. “Zohraa (the name of the suit), is part of our Kalgi collection, which is an amalgamation of stitch work from Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

The brocade work you see is made of actual silver zari which was oxidised to get the colour of gold,” explains Barat. Barat says that the rigorous training that Castelino went through, and the pantsuit created magic on the day she returned home.

Fashion stylist and consultant Bharat Gupta, who picked the outfit, says it was a proud moment for them to have a Miss India getting a top-five placement at the Miss Universe pageant after 20 years, and what better way to bring her back home in a power suit. “As she was coming back to India, we wanted to celebrate her innate Indianness, so we chose a pantsuit but in a brocade fabric, as it suits her really well.

Even at the pageant, most of the outfits we had chosen for her had Indian fabric on western styled clothes, to show her global appeal yet her culturally rooted self. When she came back, this seemed like the perfect look for her,” says the Mumbai-based stylist. He is all praise for the Bengaluru- based couture label. “House of Three has many beautiful outfits and their contribution to Adline’s wardrobe has been great and this turned out to be one of our favourite outfits.”

WHO IS ADLINE?

  • Born in Kuwait, into a Catholic family whose roots are in Udupi
  • Returned to India, at the age of 15 for higher studies
  • Holds a degree in Business Administration
  • Appeared in music videos Mere Dil Vich by Arjun Kanungo, Tere Bina with Shreyas Dharmadhikari
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp