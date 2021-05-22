STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rain to lash Bengaluru for next two days: IMD

Issues yellow alert for most parts of south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mysuru districts

Published: 22nd May 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

while citizens reach for their umbrellas, amidst a heavy downpour which blanketed Bengaluru on Friday evening | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall all through the weekend and that is not all, a yellow alert has also been issued for the most parts of south-interior Karnataka. 

Bengaluru City, up to 5.30 pm, had received 21 mm of rainfall, while the HAL airport recorded 22.8 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, no rainfall was reported at Kempegowda International Airport. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru were 28.5 and 21.6 degree Celsius, respectively.

India Meteorological Department - Bengaluru Director-in-charge C S Patil said that a yellow alert has been issued for the next two days across Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts, and the surrounding areas. Patil explained that the rainfall occurred because of the formation of east-west sheer zone over south interior Karnataka.The BBMP war room did not record any water-logging or tree fall-related complaints across the city till 7pm. 

Some parts of the city, though, experienced gusty winds. The IMD has forecast strong winds with rain or thundershowers for the next two days. According to the IMD, a yellow alert is issued when the rainfall is expected to range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in a span of 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Rainfall IMD
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp