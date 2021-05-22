Rain to lash Bengaluru for next two days: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall all through the weekend and that is not all, a yellow alert has also been issued for the most parts of south-interior Karnataka.

Bengaluru City, up to 5.30 pm, had received 21 mm of rainfall, while the HAL airport recorded 22.8 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, no rainfall was reported at Kempegowda International Airport. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru were 28.5 and 21.6 degree Celsius, respectively.

India Meteorological Department - Bengaluru Director-in-charge C S Patil said that a yellow alert has been issued for the next two days across Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kolar, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts, and the surrounding areas. Patil explained that the rainfall occurred because of the formation of east-west sheer zone over south interior Karnataka.The BBMP war room did not record any water-logging or tree fall-related complaints across the city till 7pm.

Some parts of the city, though, experienced gusty winds. The IMD has forecast strong winds with rain or thundershowers for the next two days. According to the IMD, a yellow alert is issued when the rainfall is expected to range between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in a span of 24 hours.