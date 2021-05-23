CT Ravi hits out at Congress over ‘toolkit’ row

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Centre directed Twitter to remove the “manipulated media” tag from the toolkit posts, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi hit out at the Congress.

“The Congress toolkit to defame India is not fake. It was created to defame the Prime Minister and the country and try to take advantage of the situation,” Ravi told reporters here.

The Congress, however, had earlier rubbished the BJP’s allegations made against the party and had termed the toolkit as fake. In response, Ravi said the “actions and reactions of many Congress leaders were similar to what was mentioned in the toolkit”. “Circumstantial evidence shows that it was not just a coincidence. They made all attempts to defame the country,” he said.