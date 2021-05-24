STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Advocate, railway cops rescue sick Covid positive woman abandoned by kin in Bengaluru

In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman suspected to be Covid-positive, was found abandoned by her family at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

The woman being shifted to the KC General Hospital.

By Express News Service

After a three-day ordeal, during which she lay alone and helpless, the woman was rescued by Railway Police on Saturday evening. All thanks to an advocate who raised an alarm.

The woman, in her thirties, had been abandoned near the rear entrance of the station, said an official release. She was later admitted to KC General Hospital by Railway Police. Advocate M Sridharan, who regularly passed by the rear entrance of the station, saw her lying near the ticket booking office for three days. 

“I take this route to pick up my sister, who works as a doctor at the Railway Hospital, around 5 pm every day. I saw a person lying in pouring rain for two days, and surrounded by flies on another day. It really upset me. Though there were auto drivers around, no one seemed to want to help. I was worried about going near her but wanted to help,” he told The New Indian Express.

Sridharan found the Divisional Railway Manager’s number online as well as a contact number of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). 

“I messaged them on Saturday and got an instant response, and a person was rushed to the spot immediately,” he said.

Assistant Sub Inspector, RPF, Shankarappa, who went to the spot, said, “She was very weak and couldn’t stand. We gave her water and she drank some, but couldn’t eat anything. She uttered a few words in Hindi. Our doctor attended to her until the ambulance arrived, and said her pulse was weak and she had low sugar levels.” 

“We are really thankful to the person who alerted us about it, and began treatment immediately,” DRM A K Verma said.

