Advocate, railway staff save life of woman abandoned at KSR station for being COVID positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a heartrending incident, a woman in her thirties, lying abandoned for three days in the KSR railway station has been rescued by railway cops and staff on Saturday evening thanks to an advocate who alerted them about it.

She had been abandoned at the back entrance of the station by her family who suspected her to be COVID positive, said an official release.

The woman was admitted to KC General Hospital by the Government Railway Police (GRP) last night. Advocate M Sridharan, who passed near the back entrance of the railway station car, saw her at the spot near the ticket booking office for three days at a stretch from Thursday (May 20)

“I go by this route to pick up my sister, who works as a doctor at the Railway Hospital around 5 pm daily. I saw this person lying in the pouring rain for two days and surrounded by flies another day. It really upset me. Though there were auto drivers around, no one seemed to want to help. I was worried about going near her but really wanted to do something,” he told TNIE.

Sridharan found the Divisional Railway Manager’s number online as well as a contact number of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“I messaged them both about her on Saturday. I got an instant response and a person was rushed to the spot immediately” he said.

Assistant Sub Inspector, RPF, Shankarappa, who went to the spot, said, “She was very weak and could not stand up. We gave her water and she drank but could not eat anything. She uttered a few words in Hindi. Our doctor inside the station was attending to her until the ambulance arrived and said her pulse was weak and she had low sugar.”

DRM A K Verma said, “We are really thankful to the person who alerted us about it. Within 15 minutes, we were able to offer her assistance.”