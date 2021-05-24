STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Common crimes dip, Covid-related cases on the rise in Bengaluru

The pandemic has created such an opportunity that many fraudsters are thriving by exploiting and extorting people, who are in dire need of medical help.

Published: 24th May 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Many are charging exorbitant prices for oxygen cylinders. (Photo | Express)

Many are charging exorbitant prices for oxygen cylinders. (Photo | Express)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While crimes such as murder, robbery, and chain snatching have dipped in the city thanks to the lockdown, offences surrounding Covid are flourishing. Many are on the prowl to make the most of the pandemic, by conning helpless people amidst this raging health crisis.

The pandemic has created such an opportunity that many fraudsters are thriving by exploiting and extorting people, who are in dire need of medical help, be it an ICU bed, oxygen, or a Remdesivir injection. 

“While conventional crimes have dipped due to increased checks to enforce lockdown, cybercrime has continued unchecked. Last year, we had cracked down on those who were producing low-quality or duplicate hand sanitisers and masks, which were in high demand. But in the second wave, there is a whole lot of new scams that are being unearthed. However, they do not pose any major challenge for us to solve, as most of those running these activities are new to the world of crime,” said a senior official in the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Almost every day, the police are arresting people for their alleged involvement in blackmarketing of Remdesivir injections, and charging exorbitant prices for oxygen cylinders. 

The probe into the bed-blocking scam has revealed that a huge number of private hospitals were handin- glove with fraudsters. 

​Many including doctors were also arrested for issuing fake Covid-19 negative certificates. In another instance, a doctor and another woman were caught for running a ‘private vaccination programme’ in a house.

COMMON COVID CRIMES

Hoarding of Remdesivir injections

Charging exorbitant prices for oxygen cylinders

Issuing fake Covid-19 negative certificates without tests

Bulk promotions claiming medicine required for Covid treatment is available, and cheating people in need

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 in Bengaluru COVID 19 in Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp