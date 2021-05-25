Style it like a sitcom

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: No one told us life would be this way – where we would be working from home as a pandemic rages on. But despite the circumstances, fans of the hit sitcom Friends have something to look forward to: More than a decade after the 10-season series came to an end, its six popular characters - Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica and Chandler - are getting together for a special reunion episode, set to air on May 27. With the episode just around the corner, city fashionistas tell you how you can channel your inner Monica, Rachel or Phoebe with things you already own.

THE MONICA GELLER LOOK

Pair a black crop top with a pair of grey (or any dark colour) cotton cropped pants

Add a strawbag and wedges for a summer look

Keep the makeup clean with just a dark brown eyeliner and a peachy pink semi-matte lipstick. Hair can

be kept natural and air dried

THE RACHEL GREEN LOOK

Pair a white top or t-shirt with a black pair of hot pants/ skirt/skort

Wear black heels or ankle-length boots

Straighten your hair.

Wear a pair of studs and a sleek watch or bracelet. Carry a baguette bag.

Keep the makeup neutral - as Rachel always did - with a nude or brown matte lipstick. Finish with

a subtle winged liner or leave the outer corners of your eyes a little smoky.

Look courtesy: Deena Pinto, stylist and lifestyle influencer (@ SkinnyGirlDiariez on Instagram)

THE PHOEBE BUFFAY LOOK

Wear a baggy sweater/ untucked button-down shirt.

Pair this with a long maxi skirt, preferably in a floral or geometric print. Feel free to play with the hems.

Wear boots (calf or ankle-length). You can also wear clogs, which her character is famous for sporting.

Try one or more long necklaces, or layered short necklaces or a choker. Optional add ons: Dangler earrings, stacked rings, wristwatch.

Pick any characteristic Phoebe hairstyle - long wavy locks let free, half pulled up, or double braids.