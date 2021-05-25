Tell me if private hospitals charge more for Covid care: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday accused some private hospitals of violating the Supreme Court guidelines by overcharging Covid patients. Shivakumar appealed to people to notify him through social media if private hospitals were overcharging them for Covid-related medical facilities. “It is unfortunate that people battling Covid are also having to bear the brunt of exorbitant bills from hospitals which are violating the Supreme Courts guidelines.

This has to be stopped,” Shivkumar said and added that he would look into such complaints and ensure that action was taken. “The BJP government has turned a blind eye towards the misery of people and it is a dreadful situation where hospitals are charging exorbitantly for beds, oxygen, Covid tests or ambulance facilities,” he alleged.

The senior Congress leader sai d that people should stand by one another in this time o f crisis. “No one shoul d have to lose a life for not being able to afford medical costs or due to negligence,” he stated. The Congress leader said it was disgraceful to see many medical institutions working with a profit motive in times like these.