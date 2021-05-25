STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will act against those violating Covid norms: Bommai

1,496 vehicles seized in state capital on Monday; 63 cases booked against shops for breaking lockdown rules

Published: 25th May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

A motorcyclist argues with a traffic  policeman during the lockdown in Mysuru on Monday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the second phase of the 14- day lockdown to contain the Covid-19 spread in the state started from Monday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that strict action will be taken against those violating the norms. He also warned of stern action against those involved in black-marketing of Covid vaccines. “Police will enforce lockdown norms strictly, register cases against those violating the guidelines and even seize their vehicles, if people come out of their homes unnecessarily,” Bommai told media persons in Bengaluru on Monday.

“In some districts, complete lockdown has been announced for three to four days and directions have been issued to enforce it strictly. I have also instructed them to enforce the lockdown more strictly in cities, towns and district headquarters. Roads will be barricaded and some roads will be made into one-ways,” he said. Meanwhile, as part of lockdown enforcement, the city police on Monday seized 1,496 vehicles and booked 63 cases under NDMA act.

The police also booked 63 cases against the owners of shops and commercial establishments for operating during lockdown. On Airport Road near Hunasamaranahallli Gate, police seized vehicles after giving roses to motorists violating lockdown rules, besides appealing to them not to come out on roads unnecessarily, a senior police officer said.

‘Black marketeers to face music’

Bommai warned of strict action against those involved in selling Covid vaccines on the black market. “Each vial can be used to vaccinate 10 to 11 people. Proper accountability is required to ensure there is no wastage or misuse. If anyone is found to be involved in selling it for a higher price, cases will be registered and action will be taken,” the minister said, appealing to people to inform the authorities if they come across anyone involved in selling vaccines in the black market. Bommai said action will be taken against the illegal storage, transport or sale of the vaccine. Police are investigating a case of alleged misuse of vaccine by a hospital staffers in the city

