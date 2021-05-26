Bengaluru private hospital booked for denying admission to Covid patient

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayanagar police on Tuesday booked the management of a private hospital for allegedly denying treatment to a 64-year-old Covid patient. It is said that the woman refused to pay the hospital Rs 15,000 for each shot of Remdesivir, and sourced it from the BBMP’s health department.

Police said the patient’s kin complained to the health department, alleging that the private hospital discharged her the next day and later refused to re-admit her after she suffered complications. She later passed away in another hospital.

The matter was brought to the notice of the health officer at BBMP, Dr Rajendra, who approached Vijayanagar police seeking legal action against Bharathy Hospital, located at Prashanth Nagar. A case was registered against the hospital.

Dr Rajendra informed that the patient, Gouramma, was admitted to Bharathy Hospital on May 8 after she tested positive. The hospital allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from the family to administer Remdesivir to her, and since they could not afford it, they sought BBMP’s help.

However, the hospital staff were agitated that the family had complained against them, and discharged the patient the next day without proper treatment, and also mentioned in the discharge summary that she had recovered.After returning home, Gouramma developed breathing problems and was taken back to the hospital, which refused to admit her. Despite repeated attempts, the hospital was unavailable for a comment.