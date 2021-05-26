STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Bhanu aunty had a magical connection with everyone’

Her ever-smiling face and sparkling eyes remind me of a small girl who looks for beauty in whatever she sees.

Published: 26th May 2021

(Photo: Suresh VB)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Some lives don’t end. The legacy they leave behind lives forever. This is indeed true when we talk about Guru Bhanumathi. Our Bhanu Aunty.  

Her ever-smiling face and sparkling eyes remind me of a small girl who looks for beauty in whatever she sees. Whether she rode a scooter wearing sunglasses or circled this magical car with three tyres in the parking area, her great fun and joy in displaying it with us brought that young girl in front of us. Even though I didn’t directly learn from her, my association with her was always like a guru- shishya bond. She had this impeccable ability to be a guru, a friend, a wellwisher and a mentor not only for her students but for anyone who she came across in her artistic journey. She showered all these qualities on many across India and beyond.

Many a time when I would visit her at home or when she would come backstage to bless me before a performance started, as a mother figure, she would apply ‘vibhuti’ (scared ash) on my forehead. This signifier of love, protection and care was for everyone - irrespective of art forms and styles. She would always say, “Be true to art, the rest is taken care of”. She was a part of the artistic journeys of many, in many different ways, and was always present when they needed her the most.

She had trained dancers from wherever they came treating them as human beings and artistes. She had this uncanny ability to cultivate and nurture students, and even their parents, by keeping in touch via phone calls, personal visits and even going out of her way to show her support and solidarity.

She was one of those rare human beings who was loved by not only artistes but also the larger dance family - musicians, technicians, auditorium managers, makeup artists etc. She had a magical connection with all. Her love for all art and artistes, warmth and compassion will always remain unmatched. She will always be in everyone’s heart with her cheerful “hey chennagitha”!

Apart from being a high-caliber dancer trained under legendary guru’s, her group choreographic works were a revolution in the field of dance which were most sought-after for its impeccable movements, precision and the professionalism of students trained under her watchful eyes. She became a pioneer in group choreography in Bharatanatyam. She has touched many souls with her many presentations.

When I listen to the popular devaranama of Purandara dasa ‘jagadhodharana’, the image which appears in my mind first is Guru Bhanumathi. Her portrayal of the mother Yasodha or the naughty Krishna brought the poet’s imagery to life. To Bhanu aunty, I now say, “Aunty, you are in the safe hands of the Lord”.

