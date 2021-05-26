STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free Covid Care Centres set up for children in Bengaluru

The centre is well equipped, has a trained nurse and a doctor and an ambulance 24/7 for any emergency. 

The Covid Care Centre set up by Dream India Network at KR Puram | Express

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some voluntary and civic organisations along with two prominent paediatric and mother-care hospitals under the supervision of the State Government have set up three free Covid Care and quarantine centres in the city for children, who are orphaned or infected with Covid.

Dream India Network (DIN), along with Whitefield Rising and two hospitals – Motherhood and Rainbow -- have set up a fully equipped CCC for children aged between six and 18 years at Kithaganur in KR Puram. “We have 20 children in the CCC currently, who are undergoing treatment. Today, we have shifted 11 children to our quarantine centre in Thambuchettypalya, also in KP Puram. These children were admitted at the CCC and have now tested negative,” said Fr Edward Thomas, Director, DIN. The CCC has been set up at a missionary retreat centre in KR Puram, he added.

The centre is well equipped, has a trained nurse and a doctor and an ambulance 24/7 for any emergency. 
“We are connected to Motherhood and Rainbow hospitals for any emergency,” he added. To access the CCC, call 7306230034/9110829548 or 1098 – the Childline.Senior IAS officer Mohan Raj, nodal officer for treatment and care for children orphaned and affected with Covid, visited the CCC on Tuesday and interacted with children and Fr Edward. 

“The Department of Women and Child Development has rolled out an elaborate short- and long-term plan for the rehabilitation of children impacted by Covid. A specialised paediatric Covid ward will be set up in each district. We want to ensure that no child is left unattended to,” Raj told The New Indian Express.

