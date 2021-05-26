Sapna Book House founder passes away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 84-year-old founder of iconic Sapna Book House, Suresh Shah, lost his battle with Covid-19 on Tuesday afternoon, after being hospitalised since May 1. Family members said Shah developed cardiac complications while under treatment.Sapna Book House was started by Shah in 1967, which he expanded to 19 branches across the state.

Son of a Mumbai cotton-seller and a native of Dhoraji in Gujarat, Shah started working as a coolie, and his leadership qualities saw him heading the Bombay Coolie Association, even as he studied in high school. He came to Bengaluru in the early 1960s, when a book distribution company he was employed with sent him here. But he quit the job and founded Sapna Book House in 1967, in a small rented shop in Majestic.

Hearing the news, many people expressed their grief at the loss. Minister for Mines & Geology Murugesh R Nirani said Shah had shown phenomenal entrepreneurial efforts in making Sapna Book House India’s biggest book chain.