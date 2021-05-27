STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flyover, Metro line to affect Aerodrome: Study

Published: 27th May 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) indicates obstacles to the Jakkur Aerodrome due to the proposed flyover on the National Highway and an elevated Metro rail line in front of it.

According to the report placed before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj in response to directions issued with regard to a PIL filed by Ajoy Kumar Patil, the prominent obstacles are the flyover, Metro line, airport boundary wall fencing and trees, etc. 

In was stated in the report that the obstacles are infringing the aerodrome, and therefore, its operator, the Government of Karnataka, is required to decide on ‘either to reduce the height of the obstacles infringing the surfaces within permissible limit, or to adopt mitigation measures as suggested or recommended by the AAI by reducing the length of runway’.

A communication was addressed to the Director of Government Flying Training School, Jakkur Aerodrome, by the Director General of Civil Aviation, on the Obstacle Survey of Jakkur Aerodrome, which was conducted as per the directions of the High Court, to draw the government’s attention to take decision on the issues highlighted in the survey.

