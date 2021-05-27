Four involved in Bengaluru prostitution racket held for sexually abusing young girl, recording the act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a gang of five including a woman brutally tortured a young girl in their house in Ramamurthy Nagar. The incident took place a week ago and the video footage recorded by the accused went viral in Assam and West Bengal. Later Assam police tweeted about it before Kolkata police alerted Bengaluru city police.

Based on a tip-off the police arrested four in Avalahalli and the accused have been identified as Sagar, Mohemmed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babu, and Hakeel. The woman who was seen in the video is still at large.

A senior police officer said that they hailed from Bangladesh and all have been residing in a rented house for few years illegally. They were running a prostitution racket and the victim had eloped with the money. The kingpin of the racket managed to traced her and assaulted her when she refused to return the money.

Four of the accused sexually abused her while video recording the incident on their mobile phone. After the incident, the victim left the city without informing anyone.

However, the video footage went viral on social media, and West Bengal police alerted top cops in all Metro cities including Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

The police managed to gather details of the accused and nabbed them at their house after searching around the city for three hours. The exact date of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The victim is still missing, the police officer said.

All accused have been into police custody for further investigations and efforts are on to nab other two accused who were also part of the gang.