Case against Bengaluru private hospital for not releasing Covid patient's body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based private hospital is in the dock for allegedly refusing to release the body of a patient who died of Covid till the family clears the bill. Based on a complaint, the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a case against the management and staffers of Pathway Hospital, located on Uttarahalli Main Road in Channasandra.

Police said that one Lakshminarayan (42) was admitted to the hospital on May 17, and died on Thursday evening.“Despite a government order that hospitals should give the body to the family even if the bill is not cleared, the hospital staff allegedly demanded that the bill amount of Rs. 3.67 lakh should be cleared or else they will not give the body. One of the brothers of the deceased was allegedly wrongfully restrained by the staff in the hospital. The issue was resolved with the intervention of the police,” an officer said.