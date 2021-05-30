STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru gangrape case: Bangladeshi woman brought back to city from Kerala

The 22-year-old woman was subjected to medical tests at the Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals for the assault and rape.

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A Bengladeshi woman, allegedly gangraped in Bengaluru by four of her compatriots, has been brought to the city from Kerala, police said on Sunday "Our team traced her and bought her from Kozhikode in Kerala," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr S D Sharanappa told PTI.

The 22-year-old woman was subjected to medical tests at the Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals for the assault and rape, police sources said.

She was trafficked to India by Mohammed Babu, a resident of Dhubri in Assam, about three years ago, they said.

Following a financial dispute, she was assaulted by six people, including a woman, and later four of them gangraped her and brutalised her about a week ago, the sources said.

While assaulting and brutalising her, one of them video-recorded the incident, which went viral mainly in Bangladesh, Assam and West Bengal, they said.

Acting on a tip-off from the Bangladesh police, the Bengaluru police went to a house, where illegal Bangladeshi migrants had taken shelter, and arrested them.

On Friday, the police shot at two of the accused Hridoy Babo and Rakibul Islam Sagar injuring them in their legs when they tried to flee.

The shooting took place while the accused were being taken for police verification.

Police sources said there was a wide network of traffickers from Bangladesh in connivance with people from Murshidabad in West Bengal, Hyderabad in Telangana, Dhubri in Assam and people from Karnataka.

The girls the gang members used to traffick from Bangladesh, Assam and West Bengal were forced into prostitution and were subjected to extreme exploitation, the sources said.

So far, six members have been arrested while investigations are on to trace the others, they said.

