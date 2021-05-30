Lockdown curbs eased for farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the monsoon set to enter the state in the next few days, the State Government has relaxed timings for farmers, from the earlier 6 am-10 am to 6 am-6 pm, to buy seeds and fertilizers during the lockdown. This is being done to allow them to work without hindrance.

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said that last year, sowing was 107 per cent of the targeted area and farmers are now gearing up for the Kharif crop. In many parts of the state, including Old Mysuru and Malnad regions, farmers have already started sowing activity. The Agriculture Department is targeting 77 lakh hectares of sowing and production of 101.38 lakh tons of food grains. The State Government is making all arrangements for farmers to get seeds and fertilizers as per their needs without any difficulty. This year, the state has received 105 mm of pre-monsoon showers till May 28, as against the normal rainfall of 159 mm, a statement said.

On the availability of seeds, the minister said there is no shortage. There are no restrictions on farmers, including on buying agriculture-related equipment. This year, there is a demand for six lakh quintals of seeds for sowing for the entire year and, as on May 28, 19,675 quintals of seeds have been distributed. This apart, there is 1.74 lakh tons of seeds in stock. There is a demand for 26.47 lakh tons of chemical fertilizers, including 7.97 lakh tons by May-end, of which 5.67 lakh tons has already been distributed. There is stock of 12.38 lakh tons, the minister added.

Officials in the Agriculture Department said that last year, the state recorded the highest food grain production at 153 lakh tons and this year, they are hoping to break the record.