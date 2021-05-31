STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Beat pandemic blues with bling

Although last year has been challenging due to the lockdown and closure of shops, the jewellery industry, more so fashion jewellery segments, is soaring in terms of creativity and marketing.

Published: 31st May 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Social media influencer Deepti Kore Aradhya

Social media influencer Deepti Kore Aradhya

By Anuja Pandey
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life is short so buy the ring. Many across the globe have invested in upgrading their wedding rings as the cost of ceremonies came down.

Although last year has been challenging due to the lockdown and closure of shops, the jewellery industry, more so fashion jewellery segments, is soaring in terms of creativity and marketing.

We are in the midst of a revolution in terms of equality in gender, LGBTQ rights, race or age segments. Fashion jewellery, or even fine jewellery trends now incorporate gender fluidity. While male jewellery lines have always existed, many brands are coming up with cool, unisex, contemporary jewellery. “The pandemic has taught us to celebrate life. It’s the little moments, be it a birthday or festival, that matter.

So self-indulge with a pair of diamond chandelier earrings. Celebrate with colours like yellow, pink and champagne diamonds, or fancy-shaped diamonds such as trillions, ovals, baguettes, princess and hearts,” says Deepti Kore Aradhya, jewellery designer and gemologist for Diani. “Why not match your outfit to your jewellery for your Zoom meetings or just lounge with your loved ones wearing something that makes you feel alive and loved?” she adds.

The pandemic has also influenced consumer choices towards minimalist and timeless styles. A Zoom meeting focuses on your background and face, so let the ear adornments do the talking. Some international brands have come up with earpod jewellery as well! New-age designers are supporting local artists and so, we have more home grown, locally-manufactured jewellery.

The founders of Runway Ritual, Netra Jain and Varun Jain are strong supporters of #VocalForLocal. Netra says, “By collaborating with local artisans, we achieve quality worthy of the tag ‘Handmade Luxury’. We have a range of earrings, statement jewellery, charms and DIY jewellery, neckwear, embel l i shed scarves, bracelets and even a collection for pre-teens and teens.” So even if you party with sweats below, accessorise the top with some bling or neons on the neck to make up for the Zoom fatigue.

The author is a social media influencer (@loftyspectrums) and lifestyle coach

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 online jwellery shopping
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp