Eye injuries from firecrackers reported even before Deepavali in Bengaluru 

From 2008 to 2020, the hospital has seen 638 eye injuries caused by firecrackers. Last year, of the 23 patients, three lost their eyesight.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before Deepavali in Bengaluru, a 10-year-old boy from Padarayanapura has suffered injuries to both eyes while watching others burst firecrackers.

Minto Eye Hospital received the patient late on Sunday evening, an hour after the incident. "The cracker burst too close to his face due to which his skin got burnt. There were chemical deposits in the eyes but his vision was alright. This is classified as a simple injury. Chemical particles were removed, the burnt portion of eyelashes, eyebrows and forehead was cleaned, pupils were kept dilated and pad and bandages were kept on the area," said Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Eye Hospital.

After treating the boy on an outpatient basis, the hospital advised him for a regular follow-up. 

From 2008 to 2020, the hospital has seen 638 eye injuries caused by firecrackers. Last year, of the 23 patients, three lost their eyesight.

While bursting crackers, doctors advise keeping a long taper to light the fireworks rather than bending down close to do it and immersing crackers in a bucket of water before discarding them. Minto Hospital also cautioned against trying to re-ignite crackers that have not burst.

If one does get a firecracker eye injury, they said the person should not attempt to wash the eye with water or self-medicate. Cover the eye gently with a handkerchief without applying pressure and rush to the nearest eye hospital, advised the hospital.

