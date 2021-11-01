Locals want express trains to halt at Chikkabanavara

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A one-minute stop by major express trains at the Chikkabanavara railway station could bring big relief to local residents and those from neighbouring areas, the residents said. It would also decongest the Yesvantpur railway station, which is a one-hour commute from here, they added.

R Mukund, a resident, told TNIE that just a short halt by trains bound to Hubballi and Mangaluru is all that they need. “Passengers heading to Tumakuru, Arsikere, Tiptur, Davanagere and Shivamogga will benefit. Now, we travel up to Yesvantpur to board the Vishwamanava Express or Shivamogga Town Intercity Express. It takes us nearly an hour to get there. Chalukya Express returning from Dadar (in Mumbai) unofficially stops here for line clearance, sometimes even up to 20 minutes. If an official stop is provided here, it will help the public,” he added.

Not just residents of Chikkabanavara, but those staying at Peenya, Jalahalli, Abbigere, Hessarghatta and Yelahanka too will benefit from this move. “Yelahanka residents can reach our station in 35-40 minutes, compared to the one-hour trip taken to Yesvantpur,” he said. With educational institutions dotting Chikkabanavara, it would also help students, he added.

Another resident Sanjeev (name changed on request) said, “A stop here would reduce congestion during peak hours at the Yesvantpur railway station. It will particularly be useful to senior citizens, women and daily commuters as a lot of time can be saved.”

Residents of Kengeri, Bagalgunte and Jalahalli Cross, among other areas, will benefit, he added.

Sharma M Kabbur, a regional manager at a private firm, said there is no proper, asphalted road to the Chikkabanavara station. “It has connectivity from the 8th Mile side, but there is only mud road from the Shettyhalli side.

It is a 600-metre road, which gets slushy and dangerous when it rains. Cars get stuck here, while it is too risky to ride through the stretch on a two-wheeler,” he said. Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh said, “We will examine the possibility of a stoppage here.”