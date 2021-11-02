Rooting for Kannada

Tina Shashikanth By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Rajyotsava morning, a friend of mine, who was absconding from social media platforms for several months, chose to make a comeback by sharing some lines describing ‘the abode of Kannada’ from Kabbigara Kaava (Poetry In Defense of Poets, 1217–1235) written by 13th-century Kannada writer Andayya during the Hoysala era. Andayya, according to literary historiographers, was a renegade of sorts, who took a non-conformist path by using only aboriginal Kannada words and naturalised Sanskrit (tadbhava), while fully avoiding usage of Sanskrit words (tatsamas), making it one of the outstanding literary works in medieval Kannada literature.

My friend informed me that it was a rebellion against the dominance of Sanskrit, also taken up by other noted poets such as Nayasena and Mahalingaranga. “Why dilute Kannada, a rich language, with Sanskrit?” they asked. Having studied Andayya’s work during my high school years, I recalled, he was much easier to comprehend. I have been relating his stand to the emerging new wave of Kannada identity consciousness that is going strong since last two decades, after a brief period of dormancy during initial years of globalisation.

Noted South-Africa-based comedian Trevor Noah says, “Language brings with it an identity and a culture, or at least the perception of it. A shared language says, ‘We’re the same.’ A language barrier says, “We’re different.” While linguistic assertion has been part of political movements in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Kannadigas used to be known for their easy-going, lenient, non-confrontational attitude.

However, all this changed in the last few decades, with the realisation that their language is under serious threat. Several pro-Kannada organisations such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have since then been active in taking up the linguistic cause aggressively. A few years ago, I was speaking to a prominent Kannada activist who said there is a strong need for such a campaign. “It is high time we claimed our turf. We have been too nice, mowing it for others,” he told me.

Bengaluru is considered a microcosm of Karnataka. Linguistic barriers blur in the country’s tech capital. It is said that one can live here comfortably without worrying much about knowing the native tongue — a cause for concern for Kannadigas. Literary organisations like Banavasi Balaga, Sanchi Foundation, Sankathana, innumerable theatre groups and organisations and publications like Aharnishi, Ankita, Abhinava, Sangatha, Pallava, Akruthi have been doing commendable work towards promoting Kannada language and literature. While there is a debate going on about widespread usage of ‘Kanglish’ by Kannada television channels, linguist Dr Shankar Bhat has been advocating usage of a simpler version of Kannada with its own words coined for all occasions.

Meanwhile, it is a matter of worry that a majority of young Kannadigas are not in touch with their roots.

“Kannada and other languages spoken in Karnataka such as Tulu, Kodava, Konkani, Havyaka etc will definitely survive in our towns and villages. It is up to urban Kannadigas now to strive for their language. They have an unfathomable gap to fill,” declares Manasa, a Kannada lecturer.