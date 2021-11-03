STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Wrapped in love

Looking for fun and innovative Deepavali gift hampers? Here are some for you

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bengali Food Festival

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Looking for fun and innovative Deepavali gift hampers? Here are some for you

Dazzling decor 
For a dose of peace and calm in the festive chaos, check out the Oasis collection. All curtains, cushion covers, bed spreads, table runners and quilts will help add some shine and shimmer this festive season. The offer is valid till November 15. Details: theyellowdwelling.com

East meets west 
The culinary curators at Foodhall have introduced a collection of hand-packed hampers, artisanal cheese platters, traditional mithais and gift boxes for Deepavali. The hamper includes Bustaan Mithai Cake, Indian Mithai Collection, Symphony, The Truffle Extravaganza, The Cheese Connoisseur and The Bangkok Basket. Price starts from B2,700 onwards.  Details: foodhallonline.com

Glow getter 
From Black Seed Root Boost Hair Portion to intense nourishment skin drops, try out combo offers from The Ayurveda Experience, an ayurvedic e-commerce platform. Other options include a spa at home, facial at home, among other options. Details: The Ayurveda Experience website  

Green shoots 
The Deepavali, head to Beruru, a garden reserve for the outdoor enthusiast, to pick gifting items, including umbrellas, planters, table sets, lighting and decor elements. Details: Beruru, Lavelle Road

Getting down to brass tacks 
Synonymous with indigenous curated products, Serein, a home decor company, has launched a collection of brassware in serve ware and tableware with gold finish. There are rustic platters, salt and pepper sets and more. Details: sereindecor.com

Festive goodies  
Indulge in rich Indian flavours and delicacies with hampers from The Leela Bhartiya City. Handcrafted by chef JP Singh, it includes Turkish Pistachio Truffle, Anjeer Sultane,  and other delicacies.Price:B1,500 onwards. Details: 7411782463

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp