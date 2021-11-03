Wrapped in love

By Express News Service

Looking for fun and innovative Deepavali gift hampers? Here are some for you

Dazzling decor

For a dose of peace and calm in the festive chaos, check out the Oasis collection. All curtains, cushion covers, bed spreads, table runners and quilts will help add some shine and shimmer this festive season. The offer is valid till November 15. Details: theyellowdwelling.com

East meets west

The culinary curators at Foodhall have introduced a collection of hand-packed hampers, artisanal cheese platters, traditional mithais and gift boxes for Deepavali. The hamper includes Bustaan Mithai Cake, Indian Mithai Collection, Symphony, The Truffle Extravaganza, The Cheese Connoisseur and The Bangkok Basket. Price starts from B2,700 onwards. Details: foodhallonline.com

Glow getter

From Black Seed Root Boost Hair Portion to intense nourishment skin drops, try out combo offers from The Ayurveda Experience, an ayurvedic e-commerce platform. Other options include a spa at home, facial at home, among other options. Details: The Ayurveda Experience website

Green shoots

The Deepavali, head to Beruru, a garden reserve for the outdoor enthusiast, to pick gifting items, including umbrellas, planters, table sets, lighting and decor elements. Details: Beruru, Lavelle Road

Getting down to brass tacks

Synonymous with indigenous curated products, Serein, a home decor company, has launched a collection of brassware in serve ware and tableware with gold finish. There are rustic platters, salt and pepper sets and more. Details: sereindecor.com

Festive goodies

Indulge in rich Indian flavours and delicacies with hampers from The Leela Bhartiya City. Handcrafted by chef JP Singh, it includes Turkish Pistachio Truffle, Anjeer Sultane, and other delicacies.Price:B1,500 onwards. Details: 7411782463