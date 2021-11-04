STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Human trafficking: RPF team rescues 79 kids in October

The anti-trafficking unit of the Railway Protection Force -- Nanhe Farishte -- has rescued 79 children, including 17 girls, in the month of October alone.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Human trafficking

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The anti-trafficking unit of the Railway Protection Force -- Nanhe Farishte -- has rescued 79 children, including 17 girls, in the month of October alone. The children have been handed over to NGOs or parents, said an official release.

The Railway Protection Force has also seized 14 reserved tickets valued at Rs 18,963, 120 used tickets valued at Rs 1,18,253, and three cancelled tickets valued at Rs 3,762, it said. 

Leftover luggage such laptops, mobiles, gold and silver jewellery and other personal belongings worth Rs 13,31,450 were recovered from trains and stations and safely handed over to passengers, the release added. 

Contraband items like liquor bottles and sachets worth Rs 91,670 were also recovered and handed over to the Excise department, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Human trafficking
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp