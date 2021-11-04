Human trafficking: RPF team rescues 79 kids in October

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The anti-trafficking unit of the Railway Protection Force -- Nanhe Farishte -- has rescued 79 children, including 17 girls, in the month of October alone. The children have been handed over to NGOs or parents, said an official release.

The Railway Protection Force has also seized 14 reserved tickets valued at Rs 18,963, 120 used tickets valued at Rs 1,18,253, and three cancelled tickets valued at Rs 3,762, it said.

Leftover luggage such laptops, mobiles, gold and silver jewellery and other personal belongings worth Rs 13,31,450 were recovered from trains and stations and safely handed over to passengers, the release added.

Contraband items like liquor bottles and sachets worth Rs 91,670 were also recovered and handed over to the Excise department, the release said.