Bengaluru: Senior citizen struggles to build house on BDA site

Sixty seven-year-old V Jagadeeshwari is one of the lucky ones to get a BDA site in just her second attempt.

Published: 05th November 2021 07:45 AM

The site allotted to senior citizen Jagadeeeshwari in Kempegowda Layout.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sixty seven-year-old V Jagadeeshwari is one of the lucky ones to get a BDA site in just her second attempt. However, it is not possible to construct a house on the 30x40 sqft site allotted to her in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout due to the branches of a sprawling tree extending into her plot. An alternate site allotted three years later is also problematic. She has now appealed to the BDA for a third site to be allotted. 

The homemaker’s joy was shortlived when she was allotted a BDA site in Bheemanakuppe area (Block 6) of the Layout in November 2018. The Rs 23.4-lakh property was registered in her name in January 2019. 
Her son-in-law, R Ramesha, said, “The branches of a huge tree from a nearby temple had extended into a major portion of the site. Both for sentimental reasons as well as the need to get various permits from the government to cut the tree, it will prove to be very tough to go ahead with any construction there.” 

For the last three years, the senior citizen, a resident of Srirampuram, has made countless visits to the BDA office to get an alternative site. Her daughter Bharathi explains, “It has been very tough on her. My mother was literally going from pillar to post seeking justice. Finally, last month she was allotted another site nearby.”

However, since this site was created from a Community Amenity site, it also turned out to have a problem. “This site faces the temple and the borders intersect. The steps leading to the temple literally start from our site and if we construct a house here it will look like blocking the temple entry,” Ramesha explained.  Jagadeeshwari has just written to the BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda for a new site to be allotted in any area in KG Layout. The Commissioner did not respond to multiple calls. 

