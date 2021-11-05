Firecracker accidents lead to more eye injury cases in Bengaluru hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nine-year-old boy suffered injuries to both eyes on Wednesday night, when a flower pot he was lighting went off suddenly. The incident took place at 8.30pm in Basavangudi, and he reached Minto Eye Hospital at 10.30am Thursday.

“He suffered burns on his facial skin and lashes, along with eyelid swelling. His vision was normal, it was not compromised and it was a simple injury, so he was treated as an outpatient,” said Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Eye Hospital.

On November 1, the hospital treated a 10-year-old boy whose eye was injured when he was watching people burst crackers. A six-year-old boy, who was a bystander watching others burst flowerpots, also suffered eye injury. Hailing from Doddakallasandra, he was brought to Minto Hospital at 8.15 pm on Wednesday and given thorough eye wash and soot particles removed. He was sent home as it was a simple injury and he will be reviewed once again on Friday morning. Narayana Nethralaya received four cases of eye injuries due to firecrackers, which had injured two children.