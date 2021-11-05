STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Firecracker accidents lead to more eye injury cases in Bengaluru hospitals

A nine-year-old boy suffered injuries to both eyes on Wednesday night, when a flower pot he was lighting went off suddenly.

Published: 05th November 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

On November 1, the hospital treated a 10-year-old boy whose eye was injured when he was watching people burst crackers.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nine-year-old boy suffered injuries to both eyes on Wednesday night, when a flower pot he was lighting went off suddenly. The incident took place at 8.30pm in Basavangudi, and he reached Minto Eye Hospital at 10.30am Thursday. 

“He suffered burns on his facial skin and lashes, along with eyelid swelling. His vision was normal, it was not compromised and it was a simple injury, so he was treated as an outpatient,” said Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Minto Eye Hospital.

On November 1, the hospital treated a 10-year-old boy whose eye was injured when he was watching people burst crackers. A six-year-old boy, who was a bystander watching others burst flowerpots, also suffered eye injury. Hailing from Doddakallasandra, he was brought to Minto Hospital at 8.15 pm on Wednesday and given thorough eye wash and soot particles removed. He was sent home as it was a simple injury and he will be reviewed once again on Friday morning. Narayana Nethralaya received four cases of eye injuries due to firecrackers, which had injured two children. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eye injury firecrackers Bengaluru
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp