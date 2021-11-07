Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s family to serve food to 2,000

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away recently, have started preparations for the 11th day ceremony on November 8. The family has made arrangements for two rituals — one at the residence and another at Sri Kanteerava Studios. On Monday, along with the rituals, the family has decided to serve food to about 2,000 people.

PUNEETH’S FANS TIE THE KNOT AT HIS BURIAL SITE

While celebrities and fans continue to flock the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s burial site, a couple from Ballari reached Sri Kanteerava Studios with a mangalsutra in hand to tie the knot at the “sacred place”.

Guruprasad and Ganga, both ardent fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, have been together for two years now. They were upset over the actor’s death and hence, took permission from their parents to tie the knot at the burial site.

SECURITY FOR DOCTOR WHO TREATED PUNEETH

The city police have deployed a KSRP platoon and policemen at the residence and clinic of Dr Ramana Rao, after resentment and anger grew among fans of Puneeth Rajkumar, accusing the doctor of neglecting the health condition of their icon.

Meanwhile, the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has expressed concern over the manner in which health care is being portrayed by the media. Association president Dr Prasanna H M and secretary Dr Rajashekara VL said, “This kind of judgemental and hypocritical media frequency is creating distrust in society, as well as risk to the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased.” The Association has opposed attempts by the public to point fingers at Dr Rao.