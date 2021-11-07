Two brothers held for kidnap, murder of employer’s son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The RR Nagar police have solved a murder case of a 21-year-old hotel management student, and arrested two brothers. On November 2, the body of Tarun M was found stuffed in a plastic gunny bag in a storm water drain near RR Nagar. With these arrests, it is learnt that the assailants, who are employees of Tarun’s father, wanted to get rich by extorting money from the latter.

The arrested have been identified as Tajamul Pasha (39) and his brother Syed Nasir (26), both residents of JJ Nagar. A senior police officer said the accused worked for the deceased youth’s father, Mani, a fruit vendor. Pasha was employed as a van driver, while his brother help deliver fruits to customers.

The accused had asked Rs 1.5 lakh as loan from Mani, who had refused, considering Pasha had quit his job recently. Thus, the duo hatched a plot to kidnap Tarun and demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom.

Accordingly, Tarun was abducted as he headed to Tamil Nadu to buy crackers. As per the plan, the accused took Tarun to their sister’s house in Arakere on the pretext of getting him crackers at cheaper price.

As soon as Tarun entered the house, Pasha took him to a room on the terrace room and gagged him with tape. After a while, the duo noticed that Tarun was not breathing and had died from asphyxiation, following which the accused dumped his body in the storm water drain, before calling Mani and demanding Rs 50 lakh.

Soon after receiving the ransom call, Mani had approached Bharatinagar police. The police tracked down the suspects near Satellite Bus Stand minutes before they could flee the city. Further interrogation is on to ascertain the sister’s involvement.