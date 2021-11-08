Woman kills realtor hubby near Bengaluru due to alleged sexual misconduct

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old realtor was bludgeoned to death by his wife in Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala on Saturday night. The woman surrendered before the police soon after the murder, accusing her husband of sexual misconduct.

The deceased has been identified as Swamy Raj, a resident of Harokyathanahalli, who had married the accused after separating from his first wife. A senior police officer said that at 10 pm, the couple had a fight after Raj allegedly forced the accused to indulge in wife-swapping with one of his relatives.

This alleged demand of his was reportedly going on for some time. Enraged, on Saturday, his wife picked up an iron rod and struck Raj’s head when he was asleep. She later went to Madanayakanahalli police station and surrendered, the police said.

However, Raj’s first wife stated before the police that the victim and his second wife were married for 10 years and often quarrelled over some property dispute, which she alleged as the real motive behind the murder. She has filed a police case.