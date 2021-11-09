FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the second week of November, commuters can use their FasTag card on the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road, which is amongst the busiest roads. The officials from NICE Limited are now finalising the details and technical glitches before officially introducing it for all vehicles, just like the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) roads.

The absence of the FasTag has been leading to long queues at toll plazas, as only cash is accepted to use the pass through. Sources in NICE told The New Indian Express, “The rates will be the same as what they are at present. The mode of payment will now be either cash or through FasTag smart cards.

A detailed meeting was held with the ministry of national highway authority officials, state government and transport officials. The MoU was signed on September 30, for introducing FasTag in IISc roads. Trials have been going on since last two weeks. The MoU was signed with the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL).”

Earlier in March, FasTag was to be introduced on NICE Road, but according to the Public Works Department, it was not implemented because the company had violated the contract terms and conditions. In the council meeting, PWD minister Govind Karjol had also stated the same. Staffers in NICE Limited noted that the problem earlier was because of coordination issues between the State and the Centre.

“Since the project was a state government project, many details needed to be ironed out. The money paid through FasTag will be given to the company through the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system,” the official added.