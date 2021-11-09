STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues

From the second week of November, commuters can use their FasTag card on the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road, which is amongst the busiest roads.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

FASTag

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the second week of November, commuters can use their FasTag card on the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road, which is amongst the busiest roads. The officials from NICE Limited are now finalising the details and technical glitches before officially introducing it for all vehicles, just like the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) roads. 

The absence of the FasTag has been leading to long queues at toll plazas, as only cash is accepted to use the pass through. Sources in NICE told The New Indian Express, “The rates will be the same as what they are at present. The mode of payment will now be either cash or through FasTag smart cards.

A detailed meeting was held with the ministry of national highway authority officials, state government and transport officials. The MoU was signed on September 30, for introducing FasTag in IISc roads. Trials have been going on since last two weeks. The MoU was signed with the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL).”

Earlier in March, FasTag was to be introduced on NICE Road, but according to the Public Works Department, it was not implemented because the company had violated the contract terms and conditions. In the council meeting, PWD minister Govind Karjol had also stated the same. Staffers in NICE Limited noted that the problem earlier was because of coordination issues between the State and the Centre.

“Since the project was a state government project, many details needed to be ironed out. The money paid through FasTag will be given to the company through the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FasTag NICE Road
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp