STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka sees 18k breakthrough Covid cases, 130 deaths

Most showed mild symptoms, no clarity if patients infected after first or second dose of Covid-19 vaccination

Published: 09th November 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

(File photo | Shriram BN)

By ​Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 18,842 breakthrough Covid-19 infections and 130 deaths were reported in Karnataka, as per data available with the Health and Family Welfare department. The ‘breakthrough’ cases refer to infections despite taking the Covid vaccine. The data is collected by health officers who call patients and hospitals and hence, this data is not entirely accurate, officials said.

“In Karnataka, 89 per cent of the population is vaccinated with the first dose. The number of breakthrough infections, their severity and number of fatalities is low, compared to what we saw in the second wave. After taking two doses, breakthrough infections are even fewer. People should come forward and take both vaccine doses as Covid-19 hasn’t yet gone,” said Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekar, managing director, National Health Mission.

She said people need to get tested if they report symptoms despite taking the vaccine, as there is a chance of spreading the virus to others. The available data does not show whether the breakthrough infections happened after the first or second dose. The department is trying to put together a system, wherein breakthrough cases are integrated with Covid-19 war room data to ensure accuracy.

At Victoria Hospital, doctors observed that the severity of the disease was very mild in those who were vaccinated with both doses. “These patients did not require admission. In only one or two cases were people admitted to the ICU, resulting in one death. Those who received only one dose needed admission. Breakthrough infections may not be a sign of waning vaccine immunity but may be due to a different strain of the virus, or may depend on individual immunity,” shared Dr Smitha Segu, nodal officer for Covid-19 at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, of which Victoria Hospital is a part.

We need clarity if the 130 breakthrough deaths happened after the first dose or second dose, pointed out Dr C Nagaraj, member of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee and director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

“The deaths post vaccine are negligible in number. People may get infected but it is not severe. Instead of concentrating on booster doses, the state intends to focus on getting more people vaccinated with the second dose, as coverage is less than 50 per cent now. People need to be motivated to take the second dose,” Dr Nagaraj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp