STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Strokes of passion

He’s an electronic engineer by profession but swimming is his passion. Meet Srikaanth Viswanathan, the 49-year-old who learnt swimming when he was 33 years old.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: He’s an electronic engineer by profession but swimming is his passion. Meet Srikaanth Viswanathan, the 49-year-old who learnt swimming when he was 33 years old. He nurtured his dream, braved the icy waters in the US and completed the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming in 2019.

The challenges have been worth it as he has now been selected by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Government of India for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020. The award will be conferred by the President Ram Nath Kovind on November 13 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
Speaking to CE, Viswanathan says, “The award is the highest national recognition for achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea and air.

While this award is given out in August every year, due to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Ministry decided to postpone it.” He has been selected under the ‘Water Category’, based on his accomplishments of swimming in the English Channel, Catalina Channel and Manhattan 20 Bridges Swim over the last three years. Being the only one from Karnataka to be selected, Viswanathan says, “Bengaluru has been home for me and my family for the last 22 years. I learnt how to swim here as well. I am hopeful that the Karnataka government will take note of this achievement as well.”

While fitness has always been a major part of his routine, staying fit during the pandemic wasn’t easy. “Maintaining an overall fitness is very important for any endurance sport. During the pandemic, while I could do dryland exercises for strength training and cardio, actual swimming in pools was not possible 
due to the lockdown. It was a big struggle to even perform 50 per cent of my workout when pools opened,” he says, adding he’s still working on getting back his old endurance levels.

Nevertheless, he’s already training for his next big goal — the Ocean Seven Swim, which requires swimming in the seven toughest channels across different oceans in the world. “I have completed two so far and have signed up with channels like Cook Strait and North Channel Swims which I will pursue in the years,” he says.

While he had to postpone his trips owing to Covid restrictions, he looks forward to travelling to New Delhi to receive the award from the President. “I am a big believer of dreaming big and passionately going after it. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine this. All I wanted to do was to perfect my swim so that I can enjoy swimming for long hours. Other accolades and recognitions are side effects of following my passion,” says Viswanathan.

After having braved icy cold waters during various swim meets across the world, Bengalurean Srikaanth Viswanathan will  be awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 on November 13 by President Ram Nath Kovind

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp