Three Bengaluru scientists get Swarnajayanti fellowships

Speaking to TNIE, Prof Sridharan explained that his area of work deals with research on understanding how the brain enables us to pay attention selectively to some things and ignore others.

Sridharan Devarajan, Subhro Bhattacharjee and Mayank Shivastava

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three Bengaluru scientists have been awarded the Swarnajayanti fellowships for their innovative research ideas and potential to create an impact on research and development in various disciplines.

The award was constituted in 1997 to commemorate the 50th year of India’s independence and comprises a monthly grant of Rs 25,000 besides a salary that the awardee-scientists can draw from their respective parent institutes for a period of five years.

Sridharan Devarajan and Mayank Shrivastava from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and Subhro Bhattacharjee from TIFR – International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, are among the 17 scientists chosen for the award.

Speaking to TNIE, Prof Sridharan explained that his area of work deals with research on understanding how the brain enables us to pay attention selectively to some things and ignore others. Mayank Shrivastava works on the science and technology of electron devices focusing on power semiconductor. Bhattacharjee works on quantum many-body physics and focuses on magnetism (frustrated magnets, quantum spin liquids), topological phases of condensed matter.

